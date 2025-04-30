Study looks at how alcohol can impact your heart health

Studies show that drinking too much can lead to an increased risk of heart disease, and that could create future health problems down the road.

Studies show that drinking too much can lead to an increased risk of heart disease, and that could create future health problems down the road.

Studies show that drinking too much can lead to an increased risk of heart disease, and that could create future health problems down the road.

Studies show that drinking too much can lead to an increased risk of heart disease, and that could create future health problems down the road.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Studies show that drinking too much can lead to an increased risk of heart disease, and that could create future health problems down the road.

Having a drink can put us in high spirits. But that liquid courage could leave you with some serious ailments, especially when it comes to our heart.

"If consumed in larger amounts than recommended, it can increase your risk for coronary artery disease, inflammation, obesity," said Dr. Vivian Torio, a Family Medicine Physician with Kaiser Permanente Fresno.

Dr. Torio explains that drinking too much can make the heart work harder, leading to life-threatening conditions like high blood pressure, stroke and more.

"It can sometimes lead to cardiomyopathy, which is an enlarged heart, and it can sometimes lead to abnormal heart rhythms," said Dr. Torio.

A study in the American Journal of Preventive Cardiology looked at unhealthy alcohol use and the risk of coronary heart disease, or CHD, in young and middle-aged adults.

There were over 430,000 study participants between 18 to 65 years old. It found that after four years, over 3,000 people experienced CHD, and the incidence was higher among men compared to women. Doctors say binge drinking can not only affect your heart but also your daily life.

"It starts to become a problem when you notice you're not able to get to work on time or to work at all," said Dr. Torio. "Feeling more tired than normal, not accomplishing things you need to accomplish at the end of the day."

That's why it's important to identify your triggers that can lead to over-drinking and set boundaries for yourself.

"Finding support in friends and family who are not heavy drinkers," said Dr. Torio.

Doctors recommend limiting how much alcohol you drink, but it's best not to drink at all.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, X and Instagram.