Study shows 2 Valley cities with growth in homeownership

Affordability, compared to other parts of the state, helped push Clovis into the 7th position, while Merced was ranked 11th.

Just 16% of 500 large cities in the US showed growth in homeownership in a study conducted by Home Gnome, a home services marketplace.

Just 16% of 500 large cities in the US showed growth in homeownership in a study conducted by Home Gnome, a home services marketplace.

Just 16% of 500 large cities in the US showed growth in homeownership in a study conducted by Home Gnome, a home services marketplace.

Just 16% of 500 large cities in the US showed growth in homeownership in a study conducted by Home Gnome, a home services marketplace.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Just 16% of 500 large cities in the US showed growth in homeownership in a study conducted by Home Gnome, a home services marketplace.

"So we analyzed the percentage change in homeownership from 2010 to 2023," says Home Gnome Editor Kimberly Magerl. "These are, you know, homes that are owned as opposed to, you know, renters."

Two Central California cities fared very well in the study.

Affordability, compared to other parts of the state, helped push Clovis into the 7th position, while Merced was ranked 11th.

"So Clovis showed just over a 6% growth rate, so they did really well, too," Magerl said. "Only the top 81 cities in our cities even saw any positive growth."

Despite high housing prices, we saw more homeowners get their keys in Honolulu, Hawaii, which Magerl says, surprisingly, was ranked number nine.

Kent, Washington, topped the list. It saw a 13% increase in a 13-year span.

Kent was followed by Providence, Rhode Island, and Mount Vernon, New York.

"We did find some interesting trends," Magerl said. "People are tending to leave the major Metros in favor of the midsize cities. That's why you see like Kent, Washington, up there at number one. It's a very small city of 85,000 people."

Fresno was one of the 81 cities which did see growth in homeownership.

It was ranked much lower on the list, though, in the 71st position.

For news updates, follow Dale Yurong on Facebook and Twitter.