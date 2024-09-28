Study shows that a happier and satisfied life can lead to lower risk of heart disease

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno resident Jerome Cooper says staying busy and active makes him happy.

"Walk to the store, ride the bike, play a little basketball, work on the car, and stuff like that," said Cooper, "Just moving around."

While life has gotten a little busy, Jerome prefers an active routine.

"That means not only being happy but also being content with your life," said Dr. Glenn Levine, a professor of Medicine at Baylor College.

A new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association examined the health records of over 120,000 people and analyzed the connection between several heart diseases.

It found those who feel content or satisfied in their lives are less likely to develop heart disease or stroke.

Dr. Levine explains that it's still definitively hard to say if happiness does cause better health.

"You can do some sophisticated statistical analyses like they do in this paper," said Dr. Levine. "As best one can ease out that it seems that people who are happier and more content, and have a sense of purpose. Really, the things that are key to wellness."

The study also found that people with a higher sense of well-being had a 10% to 21% lower risk of developing heart disease.

Dr. Levine says that our mental health also plays a role.

"Would talking to a mental health professional even help improve their happiness and degree of wellness," said Dr. Levine.

Dr. Levine believes that ultimately a sense of purpose helps emphasize the positives in our lives.

