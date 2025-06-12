Study shows increased screen time is impacting kid's behaviors, can lead to aggression and anxiety

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Screens are everywhere. They are on our digital devices, TVs, and video games.

But research by the American Psychological Association found that spending too much time on a screen can lead to both emotional and behavioral problems, like anxiety and even aggression.

When a child is engaging predominantly with media or a screen, they're not being taught how to regulate their emotions," Ascend Behavior Health director of clinical training Dr. Annie Fujikawa said.

The study looked at nearly 300,000 children worldwide.

The research also revealed that kids who were already struggling with either social or emotional challenges were more likely to turn to screens to cope.

Dr. Annie Fujikawa with Ascend Behavior Health in Northeast Fresno explains that we learn about our emotions when we're young and from the people around us.

"So when they get frustrated or they get angry, it might come out in aggression because they're not being taught the skill of how to regulate, which is what is needed from a person, rather than a screen," she said.

That's why it's important for families to create a game plan.

"I think you want to set your own families time limits ahead of time. So have an idea about what works well for your family, set that expectation ahead of time," Dr. Fujikawa said.

Dr. Fujikiawa explains parents should also talk to their kids, about why their limiting screen time.

"What often happens for parents is that our kids get upset, and instinctively we think that I need to make this upset go away. And so I'm going to give in to what they want, I'm going to give in to more screen time, and that's just feeding into a more vicious cycle," she said.

While staying on the screen isn't all bad, Dr. Fujikawa says it's all about moderation and making sure kids are in engaged outside of a virtual world.

