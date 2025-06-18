'Summer Scholars Academy' at Clovis Community College lets high school students take free courses

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Community College is giving high school students the chance to jump start their college careers.

This summer, students who aren't working or heading out on vacation can get started on college classes through the Summer Scholars Academy.

Clovis Community College is offering all area high school students the opportunity to take up to two courses for free.

That includes eighth grade students who recently promoted to high school.

"Students are welcome to take anything in the arts and humanities, in the English area, math area, science area, pretty much anywhere they want," Clovis Community College Academic Counselor Duvi Matsumura said.

The 6-week summer session starts June 23rd.

To sign up, students first need to make an appointment with a high school counselor.

Then they should apply to the State Center Community College District online.

Once they have approval from the high school, they can go to Clovis Community College and meet with a counselor.

"They'll discuss the application with them, the classes, their goals, and move from there," Matsumura said.

Most of the time, students can enroll in classes the same day.

Classes are flexible and students can choose between in-person or online courses.

"It's their option and their choice to choose which option fits them better for their learning style," Matsumura said.

Counselors say they'll work with you to make sure classes you take will meet requirements to transfer to a CSU, UC or a private institution.

"It's a good opportunity to know what a college experience is like and earn some college credits and get them that much closer to earn an Associates degree and Bachelor's degree and it just give them a good sense of what majors are available, what careers are available and it's a fun time for them to do something fun in the summer," Matsumura said.

Students will need to bring a copy of their transcript when they go to meet a counselor at the college.

Those who are going to be freshman just need to bring a copy of their most recent report card.

