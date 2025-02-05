Supermodel Roshumba Williams returns to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue as a SI Swimsuit legend

On The Red Carpet fashion expert Roshumba Williams returns to Sports Illustrated as an SI Swimsuit legend

LOS ANGELES -- Roshumba Williams made history in 1990 when she made her debut in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit as one of the brand's first African American models. Now, the model and On The Red Carpet fashion expert is making her return to the magazine as an SI Swimsuit legend.

Supermodel Roshumba Williams joined photographer Yu Tsai in Jamaica for a recent photoshoot for a 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue as a SI Swimsuit legend Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Williams joined photographer Yu Tsai in Jamaica for a recent photoshoot. The 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue won't be released until May, but we're loving this first-look image.

She told SI Swimsuit, "It brings a smile to my heart and tears to my eyes knowing that more than 30 years later, I'm still considered part of the SI family. It signifies that my beauty is still valued, accepted and relevant among various types of beauty. It's mind-blowing, breathtaking and humbling, and I'm beyond grateful."

Williams began her career in Paris in 1987, where she was discovered by the late and great fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent.

She's walked international runways, been on the cover of Vogue and even taken on the acting mantle.

From runway to red carpet, Williams joined the On The Red Carpet team as a fashion expert, covering the Oscars, Emmys, and CMA Awards.

Last year, for the Emmy-winning "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars" show, she wore $5 million worth of diamonds and a gorgeous pink metal gown from Nicole Fedner.

Williams is excited to give her fashion analysis during the 2025 edition of "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars," hosted by entertainment reporter George Pennacchio, on Sunday, March 2. She will be joined by fashion expert Joe Zee and KABC's Leslie Lopez.

