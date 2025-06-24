Supreme Court allows Trump to resume speedier third country removals

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Monday, the United States Supreme Court ruled to accelerate the removal of immigrants to countries that are not their own, also known as a third country.

When a person is seeking asylum in the U.S., they are given the opportunity to present their case to a judge.

Local attorneys said there is a gray area in this ruling, but it essentially eliminates the opportunity for due process.

They add, it's an additional layer to the already complex process for immigrants.

"The first thought that comes into my head is how am I going to protect our clients?" said Sully Bryan of Wilner and O'Reilly Immigration Lawyers in Fresno.

She explains, a major concern with the new ruling is not only the elimination of due process but the uncertainty of an immigrant going to a new country they're not familiar with.

Bryan said it could put them in dangerous or even deadly situations.

"They don't know anybody. Landing somewhere where there's no connection, there's nowhere they can call home. How are they going to settle there? Is it safe there? And can they build a life there?" said Bryan.

But the Trump administration is doubling down on the Supreme Court ruling on Monday.

"This administration is focused on the largest mass deportation of those illegal criminals, many who do come from countries in the Middle East. Many who are known terrorists. This administration is detaining and deporting them every day to protect our homeland and protect the American public," said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

George Rios from Cook and Olson Immigration Attorneys has a client who is impacted by the Supreme Court's ruling.

He said he called his client after learning of this new decision.

"I had a conversation; it was sobering to have to explain to someone that where we were at Friday is not where we're at today. And so, it is very frustrating," said Rios.

He says the ruling changes how he plans to approach his clients' case, but they plan to keep fighting.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, X and Instagram.