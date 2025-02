Surf Thru Express Car Wash holds grand opening for Sanger location

Surf Thru Express Car Wash has opened its 37th location, the newest in Sanger.

Surf Thru Express Car Wash has opened its 37th location, the newest in Sanger.

Surf Thru Express Car Wash has opened its 37th location, the newest in Sanger.

Surf Thru Express Car Wash has opened its 37th location, the newest in Sanger.

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Surf Thru Express Car Wash held a grand opening Monday for its 37th location.

This new location is at Jensen and Bethel Avenues across from the Walmart Supercenter.

The business also offers free lollipops, dog treats and coffee for customers.

In honor of the grand opening, you can get your car washed for free this week.

The offer runs through Sunday, February 23.