Suspect arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have arrested the driver accused of causing a deadly crash in Fresno County before running away.

Authorities say 26-year-old Gerardo Lopez-Perez turned himself in to the Orange Cove Police Department.

The California Highway Patrol says a Honda Accord was speeding on Manning near Hansen just before 8 pm Wednesday.

The driver made an abrupt turn onto the right shoulder before crashing into an orchard and flipping over.

The passenger, 36-year-old Ciriaco Santiago Gomez, died at the scene.

Authorities say Lopez-Perez ran from the scene and now faces felony hit-and-run charges.

