Suspect arrested for northeast Fresno home invasion, police say

Two of three suspects involved in a northeast Fresno home invasion robbery that ended in a shooting involving police officers have been identified.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The missing third suspect wanted for his involvement in a northeast Fresno home invasion robbery has been arrested.

Fresno Police say 28-year-old Aaron Guery was taken into custody Wednesday.

Investigators say Guery, along with 37-year-old Amicho Mancia and 43-year-old Antwoine Mancia, forced their way into an apartment on Backer Avenue near Shaw Avenue Sunday morning.

The three allegedly posed themselves as police officers wearing masks and vests.

Officers say they stole a large safe but dropped it and fled towards Fresno State, where officers shot Amicho and Antwoine was arrested. Guery remained at large for three days until his arrest.

Amicho, who remains in the hospital, and Antwoine pleaded not guilty Wednesday as they appeared before a Fresno County judge.

Guery has been booked in the Fresno County Jail for the home invasion robbery and a weapons violation.