Suspect arrested for shooting death of 64-year-old man in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a man who was found dead in southwest Fresno.

38-year-old Adam Delacruz was arrested on Wednesday after detectives served a search warrant at a home on Tulare and B Street.

Delacruz is accused of shooting 64-year-old Abraham Tiggs, who was found dead near a convenience store on Sunday, March 16.

Police say that during the search, detectives found a gun believed to have been used in the homicide.

Delacruz has been charged with murder and illegal possession of a firearm.