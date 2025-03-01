Suspect arrested for shooting that killed 17-year-old boy in Fresno County, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been arrested for a shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy in Fresno County over five years ago.

On Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office announced that 28-year-old Allan Godinez Cardoso was arrested for the death of 17-year-old Gregory Sanchez.

The shooting happened around 1 pm on January 15th, 2020 near Highway 145 and Yuba Avenue in the small community of Five Points.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says an 18-year-old man and Sanchez were shot by someone in a car that had pulled up next to their vehicle.

A third person in the vehicle was not struck by the gunfire.

Both victims were rushed to a local hospital, where Sanchez later died.

Investigators say the shooting was gang-related.

Cardoso has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on a charge of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

His bail has been set at $4.3 million.