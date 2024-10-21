Suspect in chase and crash that killed sisters in Fresno appears in court

An 18-year-old accused of killing two people in a car crash following a chase appeared in court Monday morning -- along with dozens of supporters.

Suspect in chase and crash that killed 2 in Fresno appears in court

Suspect in chase and crash that killed 2 in Fresno appears in court An 18-year-old accused of killing two people in a car crash following a chase appeared in court Monday morning -- along with dozens of supporters.

Suspect in chase and crash that killed 2 in Fresno appears in court An 18-year-old accused of killing two people in a car crash following a chase appeared in court Monday morning -- along with dozens of supporters.

Suspect in chase and crash that killed 2 in Fresno appears in court An 18-year-old accused of killing two people in a car crash following a chase appeared in court Monday morning -- along with dozens of supporters.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An 18-year-old accused of killing two people in a car crash following a chase appeared in court Monday morning -- along with dozens of supporters.

Adam Canales was arrested after a pursuit with Fresno County sheriff's deputies ended in a deadly crash at a home on Cedar and Nevada.

Deputies say Canales' white Chevy Tahoe plowed into a bedroom, killing 18-year-old Eliza Yang and 25-year-old Mang Yang.

He was originally booked on charges of manslaughter, but the Fresno County District Attorney's Office decided to upgrade the charges to murder.

Canales told the judge he plans on hiring private counsel.

His bail was set at more than $2 million.

Monday's arraignment was continued to November 21.

