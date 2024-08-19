Suspect in deadly downtown Fresno hit-and-run to face a jury

Marc Cain Rodriguez is accused of killing 19-year-old Hannah Pimentel in a downtown Fresno hit-and-run crash back in May of 2021.

Marc Cain Rodriguez is accused of killing 19-year-old Hannah Pimentel in a downtown Fresno hit-and-run crash back in May of 2021.

Marc Cain Rodriguez is accused of killing 19-year-old Hannah Pimentel in a downtown Fresno hit-and-run crash back in May of 2021.

Marc Cain Rodriguez is accused of killing 19-year-old Hannah Pimentel in a downtown Fresno hit-and-run crash back in May of 2021.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In court Monday, a Fresno County judge ruled there is enough evidence for Marc Cain Rodriguez to go to trial.

He's accused of killing 19-year-old Hannah Pimentel in a downtown Fresno hit-and-run crash back in May of 2021.

Investigators say Rodriguez is a known gang member and was trying to evade police at the time of the crash.

The now 34-year-old was later arrested in Arizona.

He pleaded not guilty in July 2021.

ABC30 legal analyst Tony Capozzi says the defense may argue Rodriguez was not the driver.

"Does he have other witnesses that can say he was at home at the time? Was he at work at that time? If those witnesses are credible, I can see where there would be a very plausible defense in this case," Capozzi said.

The prosecution says Rodriguez is seen on video surveillance during and after the crash.

"If the clothes this person had on and the tattoos match up to this defendant, then the prosecution might have a credible case here," Capozzi added.

Rodriguez was held to answer Monday on charges of murder, felon in possession of a firearm and hit and run resulting in death.

He is set to be arraigned for the second time on September 4 before facing a jury.

"The jury can come to two conclusions: one of guilt and one of innocence," Capozzi explained. "If they're both reasonable conclusions, they have to come to the conclusion of innocence."

Rodriguez is booked in the Fresno County Jail with the possibility of facing 15 years to life in prison.

For news and weather updates, follow Tiffany Olin on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.