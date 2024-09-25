Suspect wanted for armed robbery of Tulare County Valero Gas Station

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Deputies are searching for the armed robber who held up a gas station clerk in Orosi.

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at a Valero Gas Station, known as Moes Quick Stop, at Road 128 and El Monte Way.

New surveillance video released by the Tulare County Sheriff's Office shows a man armed with a gun and wearing a mask walk inside the gas station convenience store.

The suspect then points the gun at the clerk and threatens to kill him if he doesn't give him money.

The clerk complies, and the man then takes off with cash.

No one was hurt in the robbery and no suspect information was provided.