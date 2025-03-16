Suspect wanted for deadly hit-and-run on Highway 99 on-ramp, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is searching for the driver who hit and killed a woman on the Golden State on-ramp to northbound Highway 99 near downtown Fresno.

Officers say it happened just before 8 p.m. on Saturday and believe the woman was walking in the road when she was hit by an unknown vehicle.

CHP units, along with Fresno Fire and EMS personnel, responded to the scene where they found the woman who had died.

Officials are searching for the driver who fled the scene and say a witness claimed the suspected vehicle was a truck pulling a trailer.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the California Highway Patrol.