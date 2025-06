Suspected DUI driver arrested after crashing into canal in Merced, CHP says

A drunk driver is behind bars after their car ended up in a canal in Merced.

A drunk driver is behind bars after their car ended up in a canal in Merced.

A drunk driver is behind bars after their car ended up in a canal in Merced.

A drunk driver is behind bars after their car ended up in a canal in Merced.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A drunk driver is behind bars after their car ended up in a canal in Merced.

The California Highway Patrol says the suspect was driving on Sandy Mush Road near Healy before they crashed into the canal.

The driver was arrested for DUI. His name has not been released at this time.

No one else was inside the car during the incident.