Suspect's brother reacts to attack on city employee

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno city employee remains in critical condition after a brutal attack in Chinatown last week.

The employee is 56-year-old Tim Smith.

He's worked for the city for 20 years.

Police say 30-year-old Dyllan Padavona attacked Smith near Kern and G Streets on Friday morning.

Several hours after the attack, the suspect was arrested near Santa Clara Street and Van Ness Avenue, less than a mile away from the scene.

On Monday, Action News also spoke with the attack suspect's brother, Justin Hopkins.

Justin said his family has not had contact with Dyllan in two years and wasn't aware he was living in Fresno.

He and his family found out about Dyllan's arrest when the police announced it.

Justin said his brother has long struggled with his mental health.

He said the family often worries about his brother and what he may do, especially when he isn't taking his medication.

He also shared his sorrow over the tragic attack.

"When he's on his medicine, he's a productive member of society. He was a great uncle, a great brother, a great friend," said Hopkins.

"I'm very sorry for his actions, and nothing excuses it. Man goes to work on his day off and ends up in the hospital because of a man's actions. It's not right, it's not okay, it's not okay. Like I said, I'm not trying to justify what Dyllan did, there's nothing that can justify it. It's a disgusting act... Tim, I am very sorry. I'm very sorry for your wife and for your kids, I am very sorry for what Dyllan did to you."

Justin said that given the opportunity, he would like to directly apologize to the victim and his family.

The City of Fresno tells Action News that Smith's Family is "appreciative of the community prayers and support."

Padavona faces several charges, and potentially attempted murder.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.