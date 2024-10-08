Suspects to face accessory charges in Orosi teacher's murder

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Monday, a Tulare County judge ruled there was enough evidence for 20-year-old Joseph Garcia and 21-year-old Jorge Arrieta to go to trial for the murder of Sergio Martin.

Martin was killed in November 2023 at his home on Roosevelt Way in Dinuba.

Detectives say after receiving a call from Martin's neighbor around 3 am, they found his door damaged and his home rummaged through.

"They made their way upstairs. They followed a blood trail that went upstairs to the bedroom," said Dinuba Police Officer Loredo.

"Even where the large amount was located in the foyer, couches were turned over, I went into the bedroom where the subject was located. I observed him face down with his hands covering his face."

Sergio was shot at least three times.

Detectives say shell casings and bullet fragments were also found inside the residence.

The confessed killer, a juvenile, is seen in surveillance video.

"In the video I hear approximately 5 gunshots simultaneously," said Loredo.

That juvenile was identified by a school resources officer.

Within hours, police arrested the suspect at his home, where police say they found Martin's wallet.

"With other credit cards in his name And owner slip to the BMW registered to the victim," explained Loredo.

Detectives say the juvenile's phone contained video of Jorge Arrieta and the juvenile holding a gun and was taken just hours before the crime.

"His phone location pinged around the victims location at around the time the victim was what I believe to be killed based on gunshots heard in the area," saic a detective in court.

Arrieta told police the young suspect called him to get the gun used in the crime.

He also said himself, Garcia, and two other females picked up the juvenile and drove back to the crime scene.

Detectives say Arrieta told them he had received a call from the juvenile saying he had shot the victim, and that Garcia said he was unaware of the shooting until the juvenile arrived at the house.

Detectives testified that surveillance video shows three subjects walking in and out of the victims house carrying items.

After hearing testimony, a judge decided there was enough evidence to go to trial.

It is what the victim's family was hoping for, "We want the trial for the adults who need to be held accountable," said Sergio's cousin.

Arrieta and Garcia are being charged with second degree burglary and accessory after the fact.

They will be arraigned on October 21st.

