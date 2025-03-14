Suspects wanted for shooting at northwest Fresno motel, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the men involved in a shooting at a motel in northwest Fresno.

Officers were called to the Garden View Inn on Blackstone Avenue, near Herndon Avenue, just before noon on Friday.

Investigators say a man in his 20s and a woman in her 40s were inside their room when they suddenly realized it was being struck by gunfire.

No one was injured and only the victim's room was struck by gunfire.

Police are looking for two men in their 20s, wearing dark clothing. Detectives say both men ran south towards Blackstone Avenue.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.