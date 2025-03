Suspicious death investigation underway in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. -- The Fresno Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in southwest Fresno.

Officers responded to Tulare and B Streets around 7 a.m. on Sunday and found a man who had died.

At this time, officials are calling it a suspicious death and are not releasing further details.

Authorities have blocked off the area and plan to be there for several hours.

If you have any information, you can call the Fresno Police Department.