'Suspicious' fire breaks out at former Merced Sun-Star building, officials say

An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at an office building in Merced.

An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at an office building in Merced.

An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at an office building in Merced.

An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at an office building in Merced.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at an office building in Merced.

Crews were called out after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to a building on G Street near Olive Avenue.

Officials confirmed it was the former Merced Sun-Star Building that caught fire.

When crews arrived, they say there were heavy flames from the northwest corner of the building.

It took about four hours for fire crews to get the fire under control.

Officials say no one was injured.

Merced City Interim Fire Chief Casey Wilson said the cause of the fire is considered suspicious.

The building was abandoned and had no electricity.

Drivers should avoid the area as the cleanup continues.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.