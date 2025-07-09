Teammates remember UC Merced soccer player who died in crash

A University of California, Merced soccer player is dead after a crash that happened Monday evening.

A University of California, Merced soccer player is dead after a crash that happened Monday evening.

A University of California, Merced soccer player is dead after a crash that happened Monday evening.

A University of California, Merced soccer player is dead after a crash that happened Monday evening.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A University of California, Merced soccer player is dead after a crash that happened Monday evening.

The California Highway Patrol says Isaias Ruiz's car collided with a semi truck on Interstate 5 near Highway 198 near Coalinga.

His teammates are remembering him as a friend to all who always had a positive attitude.

Known by his friends as Isa, the freshman was from Mendota.

"He made you feel like you were the best person and only person in the world at all times no matter what he was going through," said Joey Alvarez, a friend of Ruiz.

"He'd always be the one to pick you up when you're down and support you at your highest. He was always that friend to be there for you at all times," said Christian Khanishian.

UC Merced shared a statement saying in part:

"He was a valued member of our Bobcat family, and the loss is deeply felt across our campus. Our hearts are with his family, friends and those who knew and loved him."

Friends and Family are raising money to help with funeral expenses. There is a GoFundMe page and there will be a car wash/food sale fundraiser will be held Sunday, July 13 at La Mexicana Imports (691 Oller St. Mendota, CA). It starts at 9 a.m.

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.