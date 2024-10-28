Teen accused of Hanford homicide no longer a suspect, police say

Family and friends gathered to remember Cruz Avalos after he was killed in a drive-by shooting earlier this week in Hanford.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 16-year-old boy who was accused of shooting and killing a man in Hanford is no longer considered a suspect.

Hanford Police announced Sunday night that detectives received new information and will not be charging the boy for the death of 23-year-old Cruz Avalos.

Avalos was killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday, Oct. 23, in the area of 10th Avenue and Lacey Boulevard.

Investigators say witness statements positively identified the suspect as the 16-year-old Hanford boy.

The teen was arrested following a separate shooting at the Santa Rosa Rancheria nearly 12 hours after Avalos' death.

The Kings County Sheriff's Office ruled him as a victim in the Rancheria shooting and is still looking for a suspect.

Police say the 16-year-old remains in custody on firearm charges.

