24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man dies after being shot while driving in Hanford, police say

KFSN logo
Wednesday, October 23, 2024 10:48PM
ABC30 Central CA | Action News
ABC30 Central CA | Action News

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after he was shot while driving in Hanford on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at 1:15 pm near 10th Avenue and Lacey Boulevard.

Hanford police say driver had stopped to make turn when someone opened fire on him from black car.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

It's unclear if the man was targeted or if it was a random shooting.

Investigators have not yet released any other details.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW