Man dies after being shot while driving in Hanford, police say

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after he was shot while driving in Hanford on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at 1:15 pm near 10th Avenue and Lacey Boulevard.

Hanford police say driver had stopped to make turn when someone opened fire on him from black car.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

It's unclear if the man was targeted or if it was a random shooting.

Investigators have not yet released any other details.

