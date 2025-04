Teen hospitalized after shooting in Corcoran, police say

CORCORAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenage boy was hospitalized after he was shot in Corcoran on Monday night.

The shooting happened in the area of Whitley and Dairy avenues.

Corcoran police say the teen was found with a gunshot wound to his lower body.

He was taken to a local hospital, where his condition is unknown.

Investigators have not yet released any other details.