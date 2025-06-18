Tensions between Israel and Iran are impacting Valley families from reaching loved ones

The worry and heartbreak across the Middle East hits home for the Jewish community and Iranian-Americans in the Central Valley.

The worry and heartbreak across the Middle East hits home for the Jewish community and Iranian-Americans in the Central Valley.

The worry and heartbreak across the Middle East hits home for the Jewish community and Iranian-Americans in the Central Valley.

The worry and heartbreak across the Middle East hits home for the Jewish community and Iranian-Americans in the Central Valley.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --

Air strike, after air strike, there have been hundreds of attacks between Israel and Iran.

On Friday, Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, ordered air strikes to hit Iran's nuclear facility. The attack killed several nuclear scientists as well as high-ranking military leaders.

On the ground, long lines of people trying to leave Iran's heavily populated cities.

It's one of the many concerns people in Fresno are hearing from family.

"They said everything is scary. With some of them, we are not able to communicate or see how they are," Iranian Culture & Art Club president Parvin Malek said.

Malek says she's devastated her family is suffering.

"The Iranian people never asked for this. They didn't want to fund his Hamas or Houthis. They didn't choose to build secret nuclear sites," Former U.S. Dept. of Justice special agent Dr. Amir Hamidi said.

Dr. Amir Hamidi has monitored the Iranian Regime for the last 40-plus years and says the stories he's hearing following the recent strikes are heartbreaking.

"War is just incredibly scary and none of us want it," Temple Beth Israel rabbi Rick Winer said.

The conflict is so severe, Rabbi Rick has recently canceled his travel plans.

"We were scheduled to go in about three weeks. My wife has work obligations there. That has been changed so our planned trip has been thrown," he said.

Rabbi Rick says he's heard from friends living in Israel that getting in or out of the country has been difficult because flights have been grounded.

As all eyes are on the Middle East, U.S. officials tell ABC News, the next couple of days are critical when it comes to finding a solution.

Everyone we spoke with said a solution is needed so the death toll doesn't continue to rise.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.