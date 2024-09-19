Action News' cameras were rolling as one of victim's family members said she hoped Kobi Johnson would be killed in prison.

Tensions boil over in Fresno County courtroom as convicted killer is sentenced

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Chaos in court on Wednesday as tensions boiled over moments before convicted Fresno killer Kobi Johnson was set to learn his sentence for the death of Alize Morales.

"Alize was a baby," her mother said. "She had her whole life in front of her. She wanted to be a nurse."

16-year-old Alize died nearly four years ago when prosecutors say Johnson shot at her 15 times.

Action News' cameras were rolling as one of Alize's family members addressed the court, saying she hoped Johnson would be killed in prison.

The statement caused a chain reaction in the courtroom as tensions boiled over.

As members of the courtroom gallery yelled back and forth, Judge Mark Cullers repeatedly slammed his gavel and called for order as he prepared to sentence Johnson.

Investigators say Johnson was involved with a local gang when he opened fire on a car near the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Calaveras Street in October 2020.

The shots killed Alize and injured a teen boy who was also in the vehicle. He survived.

"We have one 16-year-old that lost her life (and) another 16-year-old that was shot in the wrist," prosecutor Liz Owen said.

Court records show prosecutors first charged Johnson with murder.

He denied the charges but then pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and two counts of assault, clearing the way for Wednesday's sentencing.

He will spend 28 years in state prison.

"Mr. Johnson, you went from 0-60 in no time flat," Judge Cullers said.

Johnson's defense attorney made one final argument, suggesting the victims had firearms in the car. As part of his plea, Johnson waived his right to appeal.

