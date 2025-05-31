Tensions high as transgender athlete competes at state championship in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A statewide championship in Clovis on Friday turned into a national debate over transgender athletes.

A small group of protesters clashed as AB Hernandez took the field

AB is a transgender girl who is allowed to participate in girls' events.

"We need to support all athletes, and this is truly taking away from the point of the weekend, which is to celebrate athletic achievement," said Stetler Brown, an LGBTQ+ advocate.

Outside the stadium, tensions boiled over, with 19-year-old Ethan Kroll being arrested.

Police say Kroll used a flag to assault another protester as they drove away.

"That protester was carrying a flag and used that flag to strike the driver of the car. The person inside the car then deployed pepper spray in self-defense," said Clovis Police Sgt. Chris Hutchinson.

It all comes just days after President Trump took to social media, where he criticized Governor Newsom and said it was "unfair," "demeaning" for men to play in women's sports.

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli has now threatened federal action.

"We're going to get involved on pending litigation and cases, and we're going to initiate our own investigations and potentially file our own civil rights cases where appropriate," said Essayli.

On the field, AB remained poised.

Qualifying in three events and returning for the championship on Saturday.

Meet officials will award multiple medals in the events where AB competes.

But Friday night, the parents of fellow athletes remained split.

"All the news and attention to this young athlete, I think it's too much,' said Carina Quezada-Adan, a Bay Area resident.

"A compromise has been reached. Just let the athlete compete with the fair compromise that was reached."

"All of a sudden, they're changing the rules to at least allow those to come in, but it defeats the purpose of the reason why we've established female sports," said Lavonda Hall from Southern California.

AB has kept quiet, but her mother released a statement Friday, writing:

"I see my child being attacked not for a wrongdoing, but simply for being who they are... My child has competed fairly, in full compliance with California law and athletic policy."

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, X and Instagram.