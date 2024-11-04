Thousands run in the annual Two Cities Marathon

Several of our ABC30 colleagues were a part of the more than 4,100 runners in the Two Cities Marathon.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- 4,100 registered runners. Representing 25 states. And six countries. Many dedicating Sunday's Two Cities Marathon to a lost loved one.

"A lot of people don't understand that even if it happened a week, a year, two years -- we still feel the same pain every day. I want people to know that they're not forgotten," runner Gabriela Espinoza said.

With each step of her run, Espinoza running in memory of her mother who died from COVID-19, as well as her son.

Espinoza also running with a photo of Estrella Ramirez, a young mother of four who recently died in a car accident.

"I don't know them personally, but I know what it feels to lose someone and I just want them to know that I'm there -- even if I'm just a stranger; there's people out there who case," Espinoza said.

Participants crossing the finish line as volunteers placed a Two Cities medal around their neck.

The medal commemorating both Fresno and Clovis on each side of the medal.

Runner Bryan Banuelos surprising himself by winning his first half marathon race.

"I did pretty good. I did better than I expected, so it felt good," Banuelos said.

Although the 23-year-old Fresno Pacific track and field athlete does not have long-term plans to reach the Olympics, he is interested in pursuing running for the time being.

"It's a God-given talent, I might as well see how far it can take me," Banuelos said.

In its entirety, the price tag for an event on this scale costing upwards of $200,000.

"It's very expensive, but worth it. Well worth it," owner of Fleet Feet Fresno and Two Cities Marathon Aaron Samansky said. "I mean the community in Fresno, such a great running community, walking community, fitness community. We deserve something like this and I hope to keep it going as long as we can."

It takes months of planning to put on an event of this size and scope.

The Two Cities Marathon relying on the cooperation from Fresno and Clovis to handle all of the road closures and security to keep all runners and spectators safe.

The youngest runner in this year's race, a 4-year-old. The oldest, 86 years old.

ABC30 takes part in Two Cities Marathon

Several of our ABC30 colleagues were a part of the more than 4,100 runners in the Two Cities Marathon.

Action News Anchor Jessica Harrington ran the full marathon, beating her personal record.

Our producer Rudy ran the half marathon and meteorologist Christine Gregory participated in the 5k.

Congratulations to our friends on all their hard work!

