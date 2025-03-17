Thunderstorm brings funnel clouds, tornado warnings to Central California

Funnel clouds formed just before a tornado warning went into effect in Merced County.

ABC30 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Musso tracks a tornado warning in Merced County. (Warning expired at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, 03/17/2025)

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Funnel clouds were spotted in Merced County on Monday as thunderstorms moved through Central California.

Around 2:30 p.m., an Action News camera captured a funnel cloud northeast of Atwater.

About ten minutes later, the funnel cloud continued to swirl near Vine and Almond as the sky darkened around it.

Funnel cloud spotted in the area of Vine and Almond, just outside of Winton.

As the storm continues, the National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Merced, Mariposa, and Tuolumne counties.

Officials say the storm could also bring pea-sized hail rain to the region.

The tornado warning is in place for all impacted counties until 3:30 p.m. Monday.

A Special Weather Statement was also issued for a thunderstorm in Kings County and the west side of Fresno County.

The storm has the possibility of 40 miles per hour winds and pea-sized hail.

These latest thunderstorms come after back-to-back systems moved through Central California last week.

The weekend brought a break in the wet weather until the rain began again on Monday morning.