The Granville "Home of Hope" program was launched in 2006. Since then, it has raised $8.4 million for local non-profits.

Tickets on sale for annual Granville 'Home of Hope'

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday to reveal the site that's up for grabs this year.

All proceeds from ticket sales go to nine non-profits, including Angels of Grace, Breaking the Chains, Central California Food Bank and the Fresno Mission.

Non-profit leaders say the money raised helps them support our community.

"As a non-profit leader, I am so challenged every day when I look at all the budget cuts coming through," says Lisa Casarez-Austin, CEO of Angels of Grace. "It's easy to lose our hope, but we can't lose our hope. We have to come together as a community."

Each ticket costs $100 and enters you for a chance to win the brand-new home on Holland near Grantland Avenue.

The labor and materials used to build the home were all donated.

To buy a ticket, visit Granville's website.