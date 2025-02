Tiger Woods mourns death of mother Kultida

Kultida Woods, Tiger Woods' mother, died Tuesday morning, the golfer announced in a heartfelt post on social media.

"My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable," Tiger said. "She was quick with the needle and a laugh."

Tiger Woods and his mother Kultida Woods ahead of the 2022 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction at the PGA TOUR Global Home on March 09, 2022 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Tiger, 49, credits his massive success in golf to his mother.

"She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible."