Tips to keep your eyes safe on Halloween

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the effort to go that extra mile for your Halloween costume, you or your children might want to turn to creepy contacts.

They may make your eyes look cool for one night, but getting lenses that are not prescribed can leave lasting damage.

There's a chance that poorly made contact lenses could cause open eye sores and infections.

We spoke to Dr. Mehdi Ghajar from the Eye Medical Center of Fresno on more of the dangers concerning certain contacts and cosmetics.

