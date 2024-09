Tips for taking control of your mental health

National Wellness Month might be over, but self care should still be a priority year-round.

National Wellness Month might be over, but self care should still be a priority year-round.

National Wellness Month might be over, but self care should still be a priority year-round.

National Wellness Month might be over, but self care should still be a priority year-round.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- National Wellness Month might be over, but self-care should still be a priority year-round.

On Wednesday, Action News caught up with Colleen Marshall, the Chief Clinical Officer for Two Chairs.

Marshall shared tips to take control of your mental health, including when you should consider seeking help.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.