Tony-winning musical '1776' opens at Roger Rocka's in Fresno

Tuesday, June 3, 2025 1:07AM
The Good Company Players bring 1776 to life at Roger Rocka's in Fresno, a musical journey through America's founding.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Good Company Players are debuting 1776 at Roger Rocka's Dinner Theater.

The musical is directed by Mark Standriff, who joined us on Action News Live at Three to discuss the story that is bringing America's Founding Fathers to life.

The production offers a fresh and humanizing look at the birth of a nation, blending humor, drama, and music in a compelling retelling of the events leading up to the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

For tickets and showtimes, visit rogerrockas.com.

