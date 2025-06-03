Tony-winning musical '1776' opens at Roger Rocka's in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Good Company Players are debuting 1776 at Roger Rocka's Dinner Theater.

The musical is directed by Mark Standriff, who joined us on Action News Live at Three to discuss the story that is bringing America's Founding Fathers to life.

The production offers a fresh and humanizing look at the birth of a nation, blending humor, drama, and music in a compelling retelling of the events leading up to the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

For tickets and showtimes, visit rogerrockas.com.