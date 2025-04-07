Tower Porchfest pre-party takes over Gazebo Gardens in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- April marks the return of Porchfest in the Tower District and people are kicking off the celebrations early.

The Tower Porchfest Pre-party took over the Gazebo Gardens on Van Ness Boulevard and Shields Avenue.

People were treated to live music along with plenty of food trucks and craft booths.

This year's Porchfest will have around 90 porches participating.

The co-founder of Porchfest says Saturday's pre-party is a preview of what's to come.

''Personally, the fact that we have 367 performances, that are all happening between the hours 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. is incredible," Porchfest co-founder Jeremy Hofer said. "It's just going to be this outpouring of music, performance on that day.''

Tower Porchfest is a free music and art community festival, It returns Saturday, April 26.