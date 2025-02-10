Trader Joe's limits egg purchases to one dozen per customer, per day

LOS ANGELES -- Amid a nationwide shortage, Trader Joe's has issued a purchase limit on eggs.

In a statement, the grocery store chain said it's limiting egg purchases to one dozen per customer, per day, at all locations across the country.

"We hope these limits will help to ensure that as many of our customers who need eggs are able to purchase them when they visit Trader Joe's," read the statement.

This comes amid a soaring amount of bird flu infections occurring across the U.S., which is also causing an egg shortage.

When a bird becomes infected with the virus, the animal needs to be culled and the eggs need to be destroyed.

With more farms experiencing bird flu outbreaks, the Department of Agriculture predicted at the end of January that egg prices will rise up to 20%.

Restaurants like the Waffle House have implemented a surcharge of 50 cents for egg items on their menu due to the shortage, the company announced last week.

ABC News contributed to this report.