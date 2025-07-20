Trap Fire prompts mandatory evacuations in Mariposa County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fast-moving wildfire dubbed the Trap Fire has prompted mandatory evacuation orders in parts of Mariposa County, officials said Sunday afternoon.

The was first reported near the 5600 block of Bear Trap Lane and had burned at least 15 acres as of 12:40 p.m. Additional ground crews and air tankers have been called in to assist firefighting efforts.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders for residents along:

Blue Oak Ridge Road

Gold Creek Road

West Whitlock Road, from Gold Creek to Highway 49 North

A temporary evacuation center is being setup at New Life Christian Church, located at 5089 Cole Road, to assist evacuated residents.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.