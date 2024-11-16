Travelers urged to prepare for snow in Central California mountains this weekend

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol has a simple message for those heading to the mountains this weekend: be prepared or delay your travel.

"Any time the winter comes, the Highway Patrol is right there behind," said California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Salas.

This winter season is the same; the California Highway Patrol is not taking any chances regarding road safety.

"We are deploying extra officers, especially in the higher elevations near Shaver Lake, Huntington Lake," said Salas.

The National Weather Service Hanford issuing a Winter Weather Advisory through Friday night.

It forecasts upwards of 3 inches of snowfall in the Shaver Lake area and between 4 to 6 inches of snow in Huntington Lake.

Overnight, China Peak received up to 3 inches of snow. As of Friday afternoon, the resort measured 6 to 8 inches.

"We anticipate not only the snow on the ground but the extra volume of traffic going up there," said Salas.

Officer Mike Salas says their call volume increases during these times because not everyone is prepared to drive in the snow -- and end up crashing or getting stuck.

In Shaver Lake , many people look to Shaver Lake Sports for all their winter essentials.

For nearly 30 years, the business has sold nearly everything from coats to sleds, to tire chains.

"As far as supplies, we have everything anybody can imagine for the snow," said Tyler Powell, the general manager of Shaver Lake Sports.

Powell said he's seen an uptick in foot traffic inside the store ahead of this weekend's snowstorm.

The store's biggest selling item this time of year? Tire chains.

"They range about 70 bucks to 250, depending on the tire size," said Powell.

Powell says chains are essential when traveling in the snow.

"It doesn't really matter the vehicle you're in, everybody is required to carry them at all times - even if you have 4-wheel drive, you do have to chains in your vehicle," Powell said.

Shaver Lake Sports welcomes all who visit and play in the snow safely with some helpful reminders.

If you do head up to Shaver, Powell says when you're putting chains on your tires, get out of the road and out of the way.

"If you need to put chains on, do so on the side of the road. Don't do them in the middle of the road," said Powell.

If you're playing in snow, stick to designated snow play areas, and stay off private property.

He also has advice for people living in the mountain communities.

"If you don't insulate your pipes, pipes can freeze pipes can break. If you don't cover your wood, it gets wet. If you have wet wood, you don't have fire. // It's a way of life when you have a lot of snow," said Powell.

Over the next 48 to 60 hours, China Peak says it will continue to use its snow machines to make snow, preparing to welcome back resort guests on its opening day set for November 23.

