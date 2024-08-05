Tropical Storm Debby blew $1 million worth of cocaine onto Florida Keys beach, Border Patrol says

A Good Samaritan found the packages of drugs on the beach and called authorities, Border Patrol said.

As thousands of Floridians braced for the impact of Tropical Storm Debby on Monday, Border Patrol seized dozens of packages of cocaine.

Debby reached the Big Bend coast of Florida around 7 a.m. ET, bringing with it the potential for record-setting rains, catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surge as it moves slowly across the northern part of the state before stalling over the coastal regions of Georgia and South Carolina.

The storm's outer skirt brought high winds and storms to the Florida Keys Monday morning.

Authorities received a call from a Good Samaritan saying he found drug packages on a Florida Keys beach.

Border Patrol officers seized 70 pounds of cocaine on the beach that had blown out by Tropical Storm Debby.

According to the agency, the drugs have a street value of $1 million.

It is unknown on which beach the drugs were found.

