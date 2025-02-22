Trucking company has two semis stolen in Central California

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A trucking company has two semi-trucks stolen in the Central Valley in a week, leading to lost trucks, goods, and business, as well as hundreds of thousands of dollars.

SKS Logistics sends trucks across the state and country carrying expensive loads for various businesses.

Recently, routine business led to major thefts of their trucks.

One was stolen from a locked lot in Fresno and the other from a truck stop along Highway 99 in Madera after the driver had rolled in for the night.

"He parked the truck, he goes home the next morning he comes back the truck is missing," said Gargandeep Sidhu, SKS Logistics.

Highway Patrol said it's not uncommon for trucks to be stolen from truck stops because there aren't always security cameras trained on the truck lots.

Officers recommend drivers and owners take precautions.

"If you can put a tracking device in your vehicle just in case it were to get stolen there's a chance to retrieve that vehicle at a later time," said Ofc. Sergio Moreno, CHP Madera.

Gargandeep Sidhu said his company does take serious precautions, encouraging their drivers to park in locked lots and not at truck stops.

He said all of their trucks have three trackers installed, but it seems the criminals have figured out how to locate and disable the trackers.

"We try to locate it through the GPS," said Sidhu. "You know both our trucks and trailer have GPS, the truck has dash Cam. and you know it was we couldn't track it."

Sidhu said the truck stolen out of Madera was recovered 15 miles away from where it was reported stolen, but the load and trailer never were.

The truck stolen out of Fresno was recovered a day later, but with its trailer missing. Instead, another company's trailer was attached to the truck.

The trailer was found down in San Bernardino County with the load stolen.

Sindhu said the thefts have led to significant financial loss in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, between the missing loads, the lost trailer, and damage to the trucks.

He said they've also lost out on business opportunities because companies are worried their products will also be stolen.

"It's a big loss for us," said Sidhu. "I'm gonna be honest, it's impacting overall on the business nowadays."

Sidhu thinks he's lost 30 loads of unbooked cargo.

Insurance does cover the lost loads, but Sidhu said their premiums will go up, costing the company more.

Sidhu said after the trucks were found, he didn't feel like law enforcement did much investigating.

Both CHP and Fresno confirmed reports and said no arrests have been made.

