Trump administration to pull $4 billion in California high-speed rail funding

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California high-speed rail project may soon lose billions of dollars in federal funding.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy released the department's report on Wednesday following an investigation into the high-speed rail project.

The 300-page report says the project is in default of the terms of its federal grant awards and says the high-speed rail authority lacks the capacity to deliver the early operating segment by 2033.

Nearly $4 billion in federal funding is now at risk.

The CHSRA has 37 days to respond to the report.