Trump hosts El Salvador's Bukele amid deportation controversy

President Donald Trump on Monday is hosting El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, the self-described "world's coolest dictator" who has become a key ally in the administration's controversial migrant deportations.

The two men will greet each other at the White House around 11 a.m. ET for a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office.

There, they will likely face reporter questions on the use of El Salvador's notorious mega-prison CECOT to house migrants removed from the U.S. and the ongoing legal dispute regarding the wrongful deportation Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

FILE - President Donald Trump, right, meets with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele during the United Nations General Assembly, Sept. 25, 2019, in New York. AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

The Supreme Court has ordered the Trump administration to "facilitate" the return of Abrego Garcia. The Justice Department, though, in a court filing on Sunday that the courts had "no authority" to direct how the executive branch engages in foreign relations and argued the administration could not interfere with El Salvador's sovereignty. Another hearing is set in the case for Tuesday.

Asked about Monday's meeting,President Trump said he thought Bukele was "doing a fantastic job" and "taking care of a lot of problems that we have that we really wouldn't be able to take care of from a cost standpoint."

"We have some very bad people in that prison, people that should have never been allowed into our country, people that murder drug dealers, some of the worst people on Earth are in that prison and he's able to do that," Trump told reporters on Air Force One as he returned to Washington from Florida on Sunday.

When pressed further about the alleged human rights abuses reported at CECOT, President Trump said, "I don't see it. I don't see that happening."

The Trump administration has deported hundreds of migrants they allege to be Venezuelan gang members to El Salvador, though have done so with seemingly little due process.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in a social media post over the weekend, said the efforts continued with another 10 alleged criminals associated with MS-13 and Tren de Aragua deported to El Salvador.

Rubio wrote that the "alliance" between Trump and Bukele "has become an example for security and prosperity in our hemisphere."

Plus, Trump and several officials have floated sending U.S. citizens convicted of violent crimes to the infamous El Salvador prison -- something legal experts have said would violate the Constitution.

"The president has discussed this idea quite a few times publicly. He's also discussed it privately," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters last week.

"These would be heinous, violent criminals who have broken our nation's laws repeatedly. And these are violent repeat offenders in American streets," Leavitt continued.

"The president has said if it's legal, right, if there is a legal pathway to do that, he's not sure. We are not sure if there is. It's an idea that he has simply floated and has discussed, very publicly, as in the effort of transparency," she said.