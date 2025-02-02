Trump's executive order opens two Tulare County dams

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- President Trump's executive order to send more water to Southern California is responsible for increased water flows on two rivers in Tulare County.

U.S. Senator Alex Padilla is demanding answers from the Trump administration after he says the Army Corps of Engineers ordered dams on the Kaweah and Tule River opened to dangerous flood levels.

Those flows have since been reduced, according to data from the Army Corps.

The purpose behind the President's order was to get more water to Southern California for fighting wildfires.

Earlier this week, California water officials said there was no truth to President Donald Trump's assertion that the U.S. military has entered California and "turned on the water."