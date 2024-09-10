Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux speaking in Washington, DC on border

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux will be speaking in front of the House Judiciary Committee in Washington, DC Tuesday morning.

The hearing is titled "The Biden-Harris Border Crisis: Victim Perspectives."

It will examine the effects of the Biden-Harris Administration's open borders policies on American families and communities.

Sheriff Boudreaux was invited to speak on how those policies have impacted everything from drug and human trafficking to financial scams and violent crime in Tulare County.

Other speakers will include the mother of a fentanyl poisoning victim, mothers of victims of criminal illegal aliens and a Crime Victims' Advocate.