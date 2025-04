Tulare Police investigating deadly shooting

TULARE, Calif. -- The Tulare Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead.

Officers responded to K Street near Bardsley Avenue at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday for reports of gunshots.

Officials found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The homicide is under investigation.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the police department.