Tywain Robinson found guilty for 2021 murder and attempted murder

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man will soon learn how long he will spend behind bars after learning his fate Friday.

Jurors found Tywain Robinson guilty of murder and attempted murder.

He admitted on the stand to opening fire through the door and wall of his apartment back in May of 2021.

But Robinson claimed it was self-defense because he saw two men coming to confront him and he believed one of them was armed.

The shooting killed 24-year-old Isaac Jackson, who was the uncle of Robinson's girlfriend.

The second man was not hurt.

Robinson will be sentenced next month and faces up to life in prison.

