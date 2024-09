UC Merced athletics set to move to Division II

UC Merced will begin competing in NCAA Division II athletics in the 2025- 2026 academic year.

UC Merced will begin competing in NCAA Division II athletics in the 2025- 2026 academic year.

UC Merced will begin competing in NCAA Division II athletics in the 2025- 2026 academic year.

UC Merced will begin competing in NCAA Division II athletics in the 2025- 2026 academic year.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- There is some exciting news for student-athletes in the North Valley.

UC Merced will begin competing in NCAA Division II athletics in the 2025- 2026 academic year.

The university has been officially accepted into one of the nation's top conferences.

We sat down with students athletes Joey Alvarez and Morgan Wilson to talk about the excitement on campus.