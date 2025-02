UC Merced earns Research 1 status

UC MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- UC Merced is known as one of the top research institutions in the nation and now, it has a classification to prove it.

The university recently earned a Research 1 status, which means it can recruit more world-class faculty.

The research the students do will also be better funded.

We spoke with Hrant Hratchian, the vice provost and dean of graduate studies, to hear about the impact.

